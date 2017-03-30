South Dakota National Guard unit to deploy to Kuwait
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 30, 2017
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A Rapid City-based unit of the South Dakota Army National Guard will deploy to Kuwait in October.
More than 90 soldiers from Company C, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment have received a mobilization order for a yearlong deployment.
The mission of the 1-189th is to provide aerial medical evacuation support with its Black Hawk helicopters. The company is made up of pilots, crew chiefs, medics, aviation operations specialists and other support personnel.
The unit will report to Fort Hood, Texas, for several weeks of training before going overseas.
This is the third mobilization for the unit. The unit was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation New Dawn from 2011 to 2012 and supported peacekeeping operations in Kosovo from 2008 to 2009.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US, South Korean soldiers practice taking out chemical-weapons labs
Senate votes to approve Montenegro's admission into NATO
California National Guard helps Sierra town remove huge snowpack
'Norfolk 4,' wrongly convicted of rape and murder, pardoned by Virginia governor
Trump tosses Obama's 'clean' energy plan, embraces coal
In wake of Marines United nude-photo scandal, lawmakers question DOD social media policies