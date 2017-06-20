South Dakota National Guard hosts annual training exercise
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 20, 2017
LEAD, S.D. — About 2,400 military service members are working on community service projects during an annual training exercise hosted by the South Dakota National Guard.
The Rapid City Journal reports that the Golden Coyote training exercise this week includes 30 military units from 13 states, Guam, Canada and Denmark, as well as a handful of service members from Germany and the United Kingdom.
Units complete projects in areas ranging from far northwestern South Dakota to five of the state's Native American reservations. Some of the projects include working on road access for a research facility's water treatment plant, transporting firewood to tribal reservations and reconstructing a new bridge.
Black Hills National Forest official Scott Jacobson says the service members have been great partners.
The Golden Coyote exercises will conclude on Saturday.
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com
