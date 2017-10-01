South Dakota Army Guard unit returns from Middle East

A fence decorated to welcome home the Huron, S.D.-based 153rd Engineer Battalion. Soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard unit returned home after a deployment to various areas in the Middle East.

HURON, S.D. — Soldiers from a South Dakota Army National Guard unit are home after serving 10 months in the Middle East.

Family and friends welcomed home about 165 soldiers from the 153rd Engineer Battalion and its forward support company Saturday in Huron.

The Huron and Parkston-based units provided command and control of attached engineer units. Members of the unit served in 24 locations throughout the region, including Iraq and Syria.

U.S. Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov. Matt Michels were among officials at the event.

The 153rd's primary mission was to provide general engineering and maneuver support to the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command and Special Operations Task Force. The unit served as operational command of five attached units totaling 550 soldiers.