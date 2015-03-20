Soldiers up for top award for supply excellence

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Sustainment soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment keep on picking up accolades for being among the best in the Army.

Soldiers from Echo Company with 2-43 ADA won a Forces Command award last fall for supply excellence and were named the best Supply Support Activity, or warehouse, in the vast command for their size category.

These supply soldiers recently went through an inspection done by two experienced logistical soldiers from Fort Lee, Va., and are now competing to be named the best warehouse in the entire Department of the Army, also for their size category.

Capt. Ryan Bocklage, commander of Echo Company, compared the latest level of competition that his warehouse soldiers are going through to being in “the playoffs.”

The inspection came less than a week after a change in leadership at the SSA with Warrant Officer 1 Getta Perez taking over as the warehouse’s new accountable officer.

“Sometimes, units take a step back,” said Bocklage, from Glen Rock, Pa. “That wasn’t the case here. (Perez) hit the ground running.”

Bocklage said calling the soldiers in the SSA “proficient doesn’t do them justice.”

“They are masters of their profession,” Bocklage said. “They do it very well, day in and day out. Honestly, it means soldiers in this SSA are stellar.”

The warehouse provides parts for Patriot launchers and radar systems and ground vehicles and a wide range of other supplies, such as generators, weapons and radios.

Bocklage compared the warehouse operations to “Amazon or FedEx.”

“This is the logistical hub of the battalion,” he said.

The unit won’t find out whether it won this latest competition until April, when it will be in the process of deploying to the Middle East with the rest of 2-43 ADA.

Perez, the new accountable officer from Queens, N.Y., said that winning the FORSCOM award earlier and this latest competition are a testament to how well her soldiers perform their duties.

“This is for the soldiers,” she said. “The accolades are for them. It gives them motivation to keep going.”

Perez also said that the warehouse had every aspect of its operations inspected during this latest competition.

Her soldiers' performance showed that they are ready to deploy and conduct their important supply mission while down range, too, she said.

“When we deploy, we will be doing the same thing while we are out there,” Perez said.

Staff Sgt. Erick Luna, of Inwood, N.Y., is the noncommissioned officer in charge of the warehouse.

Luna said his soldiers take pride in having a great reputation to uphold.

Winning the FORSCOM award and competing at the next level “separates them from their peers in the Army,” he said.

Spc. Daniel Vaillancourt, a receiving clerk with the warehouse, said that “it is good to have your hard work recognized.”

Sustainment is a critical piece that keeps the battalion and the Army functioning, said Vaillancourt, from Becker, Minn.

“They need us to keep moving,” he said. “I think we work hard at getting the job done and getting them the parts they need as soon as possible.”

Pfc. Malcolm Israel is a clerk in the warehouse’s issue section.

Israel, from Austin, Texas, said the recent accolades the warehouse and its soldiers have received reflect well on their capabilities.

“We work hard day in and day out, do what we can for the job, and we do extra and whatever we can for our unit and beyond,” Israel said.

