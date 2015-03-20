Soldier Systems Center talks research in Natick on Army's 242nd birthday

NATICK, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — When driving cars, motorists can be sure they do not run out of gas by watching a gauge.

But, figuring out when soldiers in the field will tire out is a different matter, Brig. Gen. Anthony Potts told Natick officials who visited the Army's Natick Soldier Systems Center on Wednesday.

"What's the ... gauge you have on a soldier?" he wondered.

That's one of the variety of challenges researchers, scientists and engineers work to solve at the military base on the shore of Lake Cochituate. Potts, the base's senior commander, and other leadership welcomed several Natick selectmen and fire officials for a celebration of the Army's 242nd birthday. The local officials also learned about lighting, body armor, food and other military advancements.

Employees at the base work with the Army and other agencies and military branches.

"We're trying to recruit and retain world-class scientists and engineers," Potts said, praising the strong talent pool in Massachusetts.

The biggest challenge the base faces is coping with an aging facility in need of upgrades. Officials expect to begin a project this fall to replace housing near the base, he told the officials.

As they dined on military rations, selectmen Sue Salamoff and Michael Hickey said they appreciated the glimpse at what goes on inside the fence.

"We're blessed to have it (in town)," Salamoff said, adding that selectmen should educate the public about what goes on there.

Hickey, who made his first trip to the base Wednesday, said he was impressed to learn how the installation's work helps every soldier around the globe.

"That's eye opening," he said.

Fire Capt. Eugene Rothman said he is intrigued to learn about the latest research.

"We're fighting a whole different battle," Rothman said.

But, firefighters and paramedics have historically made use of technology initially developed for the military, he said.

Natick workers helped develop a variety of high-profile technology, from a containment system used when transporting Ebola patients to equipment needed to drop the so-called "mother of all bombs," in Afghanistan in April, base speakers told local officials.

George Matook described advancements in how supplies such as food, fuel and ammunition are dropped using parachutes. Employees, for example, are working on ways to guide drops without using GPS technology that may not always be reliable.

Dr. Stephen Muza showed a phone app that helps soldiers gauge their risk for altitude sickness. Other technology helps them assess how much they should be drinking, he said.

Potts, in a speech to workers, soldiers and local officials at the Army birthday celebration, said soldiers in the field may never know the names of the people at the base, but they trust them implicitly.

"I hope that you never lose sight of the fact that you are critical every day in what you do," he said.

