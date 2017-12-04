Soldier from Ohio killed in snowboarding crash in Colorado
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 4, 2017
SALIDA, Colo. — A snowboarder killed when he hit a tree at a Colorado ski area was a 23-year-old soldier from Ohio.
The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office says Sgt. Collin J. Zak of North Royalton was found unresponsive Saturday morning on the expert-rated Mirage run at the Monarch Ski Area. Ski patrollers performed CPR, but Zak was pronounced dead at the scene.
He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Zak was a rifleman who was stationed at Colorado's Fort Carson. Officials there say Zak had been in the Army for five years.
