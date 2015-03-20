Soldier cited 3 times for speeding before drag race killed comrade on post

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Four months before his involvement last year in a fatal drag race on Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story, a 22-year-old soldier was cited for reckless driving in Virginia Beach.

He was going 115 mph on Shore Drive – a 55 mph zone, according to court documents. And it was his third citation in less than a year that involved speeding.

Jonathan B. Richard is set to be sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

Federal guidelines recommend a sentence of 2½ years, but the prosecution and defense are asking he serve only one year – the statutory minimum.

U.S. District Judge Henry Morgan Jr. will make the final call.

According to court documents, Richard was racing another soldier at the time of the Aug. 13, 2016, crash on Hospital Road.

He was driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Camaro – the same vehicle he was driving when cited four months earlier for reckless driving – and 26-year-old William Alvarez III was driving a Nissan Altima.

The two men accelerated quickly, only to see the road curve to the right about a quarter of a mile later. Both failed to negotiate the curve and left the roadway, court documents said.

Richard's car spun out on a sand lot and came to rest with no injuries to him or his two passengers. Alvarez's vehicle, however, struck a concrete block, flew into the air for about 50 feet and and collided with a tree, documents said.

The impact killed Alvarez and left a passenger seriously injured.

Richard's car reached a top speed of 99 mph on the 30-mph road, documents said. Alvarez's vehicle was going 55 mph when it hit the tree.

Court documents said Richard and Alvarez were both drinking in their barracks before the race. Alvarez's blood-alcohol content was .186, more than two times the legal limit of .08. A preliminary breath test at the scene of the crash revealed Richard had a .09 BAC, but a later test on a state-certified machine resulted in a .07.

In the same documents, however, prosecutors offered several details that seemed to mitigate Richard's involvement. Among other things, the two men were friends, Alvarez was a willing participant in the race, and the two vehicles never touched.

"Ultimately, the death of one human and the serious injury of another human are extremely serious matters," Special Assistant U.S. Attorney James Cole wrote in court documents. "Nevertheless, the fact that (the victim) was a willing participant in the race, while not a legal defense to the underlying charge, should weigh in favor of a reduction in the defendant’s sentence."

Defense attorney Scott Hallauer asked for mercy. He described his client as an Eagle Scout who enlisted in the Army at the age of 18.

"This accident is completely out of character for Jonathan," Hallauer said, adding that his client relives the crash on a daily basis. He said Richard stopped drinking after Alvarez died.

"Jonathan understands the severity of his actions and the consequences that have followed and will follow," he said, noting that his client expects to be discharged from the Army. "Considering Jonathan’s lack of a criminal record, his military service, and his accepting of responsibility for the death of his good friend, the defense asks that this court sentence him to the statutory minimal sentence."

The victim's mother agreed. She asked the court to give Richard "the opportunity to prove one mistake does not determine the worth of a person."

"Jonathan has to live the life that was denied to my son," Judith Aviles wrote in a letter to the court.

Richard's earlier traffic convictions stemmed from citations issued in June and October 2015 and April 2016. He was found guilty in absentia of driving 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on the first and pleaded guilty to driving 55 in a 35 on the second.

Richard pleaded no contest to the third one – the reckless driving charge – on Aug. 29 in Virginia Beach General District Court. That was 16 days after the fatal wreck.

He was ordered to serve three weekends in jail, pay a $1,000 fine and complete 100 hours community service "for Fort Story."

His driver's license was also suspended for six months.

