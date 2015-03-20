Sky above Fort Bragg to fill with paratroopers in annual Operation Toy Drop

Paratroopers participate in jump master training on Dec. 6, 2016, prior to Operation Toy Drop, at Pope Airfield on Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

CAMP MACKALL - More than 120 jumpmasters gathered at Mackall Army Airfield on Thursday for a validation exercise ahead of this year's Operation Toy Drop - a large airborne operation that will put more than 4,000 paratroopers in the sky above Fort Bragg.

Soldiers from nine different nations were among the jumpmasters, who planned to jump from Army C-27J planes and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters.

The largest annual multinational airborne training exercise in the nation, overseen each year by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Command, is often overshadowed by the toy donation drive that accompanies it.

Over nearly two decades, the event has helped collect more than 100,000 toys for local children in time for Christmas.

Friday morning, thousands of Fort Bragg soldiers are expected to line up with unwrapped, unopen toys while hoping that a lottery will give them a chance to jump and, in turn, earn coveted foreign jump wings.

The toy donations are not required to jump. But most participants are eager to give to children in need. Last year, more than 6,000 toys were collected, ranging from bikes and video games to dolls and action figures.

Soldiers were expected to get in line for the lottery as early as Thursday evening, many hours before names are selected.

For many, the lottery is the start of the Operation Toy Drop. But for others, the training has already begun.

Foreign jumpmasters from armies in Singapore, Botswana, Canada, Czech Republic, Poland, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have been working alongside American jumpmasters all this week in preparation for Toy Drop.

Master Sgt. Daniel Roberts, primary jumpmaster for the 19th annual Randy Oler Memorial Operation Toy Drop, said the 120-plus jumpmasters who will oversee the jumps through the end of next week have spent the last several days on aircraft familiarization and standardization training.

Roberts, who normally works in USACAPOC's chaplain's office, said there are many differences between airborne operations, even among U.S. Army units.

Add foreign militaries to the mix and there can be even bigger differences.

"Things can get very difficult," he said. "We're basically getting everyone on the same page of music."

On Thursday morning, the jumpmasters were to participate in validation jumps, taking turns stepping off from U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command C-27s and Army Reserve helicopters while also alternating jumpmaster duties.

The paratroopers were jumping with the MC-6 parachute, which has a steerable canopy.

The familiarization training, Roberts said, was not only for the foreign jumpmasters, but for the Americans, too.

Not everyone is familiar with the parachute or the different aircraft that will be in use during Operation Toy Drop, he said.

According to officials, Army planes and helicopters will be used throughout the exercise. Air Force C-130s and C-17s will be used during the heaviest jump days.

"There's several benefits to this," Roberts said. "We continue to strengthen relationships. and it's a chance to work on aircraft we may not normally see."

The same goes for the foreign jumpmasters.

Botswanan Warrant Officer I James Nkile said Toy Drop would be his first airborne operation over American soil. He has jumped with Americans in his home nation, he said, but looked forward to being introduced to new aircraft and new tactics.

"I've been looking forward to this," Nkile said.

A member of Botswana's special forces, he said the multinational nature of the exercise was a perfect opportunity to share ideas and skill sets. He said he hoped Toy Drop would lead to more opportunities for international cooperation.

Nearby, two Singapore army paratroopers shared the same hope.

This year's Toy Drop is the first for the Singapore paratroopers. They are the only country to be participating in the exercise for the first time.

Master Sgt. Rajenthiran Subramaniam and 2nd Warrant Officer Sinayah Sangilee, both members of the Singapore army's commando training institute, said they weren't worried about a cultural barrier in the sky above Fort Bragg.

"It's more or less the same," Sangilee said. "We're all jumpmasters. We speak the same language."

But the two soldiers said they were excited to work in the varied aircraft. And ready to take the lessons they learn here back to their home country.

"It's something," Subramaniam said. "It's exciting."

Sangilee said the soldiers were hand-picked by their commanders to participate in Toy Drop. Representing their nation in the exercise for the first time, he said the soldiers hoped to become regular participants.

"We want to come back," he said.

Behind the scenes, Operation Toy Drop provides valuable training for hundreds of Army Reserve soldiers, from USACAPOC and several other units, according to officials.

Based at Fort Bragg, USACAPOC is the higher headquarters for all Army Reserve civil affairs, psychological operations and information operations units. It oversees 88 units spread across 32 states and Puerto Rico. Its soldiers are serving in Central America, the Caribbean, the Horn of Africa and the Middle East.

More than 150 USACAPOC soldiers alone will work to make sure the airborne operation runs smoothly, said spokesman Lt. Col. James P. Lincoln. About 300 soldiers from other Army Reserve units will also participate, providing everything from parachute packing, medical support and transportation to human resources and public affairs support.

Participating in his fourth Toy Drop, Roberts said there should be plenty for the soldiers to take away from the operation.

"It's an opportunity to be collaborative, to share lessons learned," he said. "Everybody leaves Toy Drop much better trained."

The exercise is challenging and a lot of hard work and long days, Roberts added. But the results are worth it.

"It sharpens your skills as a jumpmaster," he said. "It's a challenging environment, but it's also a fun environment and it's a safe environment."

