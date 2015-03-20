Skeletal remains of missing Fort Campbell soldier found in Tennessee

Skeletal remains found in Tennessee have been identified as those Pfc. Shadow McClaine, a 25-year-old soldier from Yuba City, Calif., a Clarksville, Tenn. newspaper reported.

The Leaf-Chronicle story quoted an email released Wednesday night by Susan Nilan, a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman: “The skeletal remains that were found Monday at Exit 19 on I-24 in Robertson County have been positively identified as Shadow McClaine.

Shadow McClaine was an Army soldier stationed at Ft. Campbell. She went missing from the Clarksville area in early September 2016. At the request of the 19th District Attorney General John Carney, in November 2016, TBI Special Agents began investigating her disappearance in cooperation with the Army CID. The TBI investigation remains active and ongoing.”

McClaine was reported missing after she failed to report for duty on Sept. 6 at Fort Campbell, an Army base that straddles the Tennessee-Kentucky border, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. Her silver Hyundai Elantra was found abandoned a week later in a Nashville parking lot.

The Army post in November announced military charges against Sgt. Jamal Wiliams-McCray and Spc. Charles Robinson, both of whom were assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, as was McClaine, according to an Associated Press story at the time. Williams-McCray was reported to be McClaine’s ex-husband.

