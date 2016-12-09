Send-off ceremony set for Guard unit heading to Afghanistan

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — A send-off ceremony has been scheduled this weekend for a North Dakota National Guard unit based in Devils Lake that has been called to duty overseas.

About 60 members of the 136th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion will serve a year in Afghanistan. The soldiers will deploy early next year.

A public send-off ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at the Devils Lake High School Sports Center. Gov. Jack Dalrymple and state Guard commander Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann are to speak.

Soldiers in the unit come from more than 25 communities across North Dakota, Minnesota and Kentucky.

