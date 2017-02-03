Search on for $1.5 million drone that went missing during training at Ariz. base

Marines with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 1 perform function checks for the flight of the RQ-7Bv2 Shadow at Cannon Air Defense Complex in Yuma, Ariz., on March 25, 2016.

Army officials say a short-range reconnaissance drone went missing Tuesday during a training incident at Fort Huachuca, Ariz.

The aircraft’s operators lost contact with the Shadow RQ-7BV2 unmanned aircraft system – commonly known as a “drone” – shortly after it launched from the fort’s east range. The reconnaissance craft was flying as part of a 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, 7th Infantry Division training mission.

When completely fueled up, the $1.5 million Shadow can travel upwards of 77 miles. According to a statement released by Fort Huachuca officials, multiple military and civilian agencies were enlisted in the hunt for the presumably crashed drone, but no sign has been found. Officials believe it disintegrated after crashing.

Lt. Col. Fredrick Williams, a 7th Infantry Division spokesman, said the hunt for the Shadow’s remains continues and that the investigation into why it crashed remains ongoing.

news@stripes.com

