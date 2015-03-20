Rural community finds entertainment in Army chopper's emergency landing in field

Soldiers approach a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter at Fort Benning, Ga., on Feb. 17, 2017. An Ohio National Guard Black Hawk made an emergency landing in an Ohio rye field on Thursday, March 23.

TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Some rural residents in western Stark County got a surprise visit Thursday afternoon, as a U.S. military aircraft landed in a farm field.

An Ohio National Guard Black Hawk helicopter flying from Akron/Canton Airport to Columbus made an emergency landing in a rye field in the 2800 block of Deerfield Avenue S, near Barrs Road SW.

Three county sheriff's deputies were at the scene monitoring the situation, in addition to about a half dozen military personnel positioned inside or near the aircraft. No one on board was injured.

Ben Pauli, a township resident who parked along the road to watch, said the chopper landed after 3 p.m. Thursday. He said he spoke to a couple of members on board the aircraft, who told him there was a transmission issue.

A sheriff's deputy also mentioned that a transmission problem might have caused the helicopter pilot to make the unplanned landing.

"It's the equivalent of a check engine light coming on," the deputy explained.

Aircraft mechanics, who flew to the scene in a separate helicopter, were working on equipment inside the damaged aircraft. One outside the chopper said the goal was to get off the ground before dark.

About a dozen people were parked on the side of Deerfield Avenue about 5:30 p.m. taking pictures and satisfying their curiosity.

"Not much happens out here," said one woman who declined to give her name. "This is exciting stuff for us."

