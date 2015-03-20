Rural community finds entertainment in Army chopper's emergency landing in field
By STEVEN M. GRAZIER | The Independent, Massillon, Ohio | Published: March 24, 2017
TUSCARAWAS TWP., Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Some rural residents in western Stark County got a surprise visit Thursday afternoon, as a U.S. military aircraft landed in a farm field.
An Ohio National Guard Black Hawk helicopter flying from Akron/Canton Airport to Columbus made an emergency landing in a rye field in the 2800 block of Deerfield Avenue S, near Barrs Road SW.
Three county sheriff's deputies were at the scene monitoring the situation, in addition to about a half dozen military personnel positioned inside or near the aircraft. No one on board was injured.
Ben Pauli, a township resident who parked along the road to watch, said the chopper landed after 3 p.m. Thursday. He said he spoke to a couple of members on board the aircraft, who told him there was a transmission issue.
A sheriff's deputy also mentioned that a transmission problem might have caused the helicopter pilot to make the unplanned landing.
"It's the equivalent of a check engine light coming on," the deputy explained.
Aircraft mechanics, who flew to the scene in a separate helicopter, were working on equipment inside the damaged aircraft. One outside the chopper said the goal was to get off the ground before dark.
About a dozen people were parked on the side of Deerfield Avenue about 5:30 p.m. taking pictures and satisfying their curiosity.
"Not much happens out here," said one woman who declined to give her name. "This is exciting stuff for us."
