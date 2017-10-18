Retired major general facing court-martial on rape charges
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 18, 2017
FORT MEADE, Md. — A retired U.S. Army major general will face a court-martial on charges alleging he raped a child over a six-year period while on active duty in the 1980s.
The Army said in a statement Wednesday that James J. Grazioplene will be assigned a military judge. A date will then be set for Grazioplene's trial. He faces a maximum punishment of forfeiture of pay and allowances as well as confinement for life.
A probable cause hearing was held in August in Maryland to review evidence against Grazioplene. His attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, said then that his client was contesting the charges.
The Washington Post obtained charging documents under the Freedom of Information Act that show Grazioplene is accused of committing rape while stationed in the U.S. and Germany.
Grazioplene lives in Gainesville, Virginia.
