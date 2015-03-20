Retired Gen. Allyn to headline Fort Bragg 9/11 event

Vice Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Daniel B. Allyn speaks with deployed soldiers at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 16, 2017.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — The former vice chief of staff of the Army will be the guest speaker for Fort Bragg’s 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.

Retired Gen. Daniel B. Allyn will speak during the event that also will feature a wreath laying, taps and performances by the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Chorus.

The annual ceremony, held at the Main Post Flagpole, is meant to remind the community that the nation remains at war and to look back on the sacrifices during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and the wars related to fighting terrorism that have occurred since.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.

Allyn, who retired from the Army earlier this year, lives in Brunswick County.

On Sept. 11, 2001, Allyn was a colonel in command of the 3rd Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Benning, Georgia. He later led the brigade into Iraq as part of the 2003 invasion.

Later in his career, Allyn served with the 18th Airborne Corps in Iraq and during the response to the 2010 Haiti earthquake.

He deployed as commanding general of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood to Afghanistan in 2011 before returning to Fort Bragg in 2012 to serve first as commander of Fort Bragg and the 18th Airborne Corps and then as commanding general of U.S. Army Forces Command.

Allyn served as vice chief of staff of the Army from August 2014 until June 2017.

