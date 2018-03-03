Report: Army mishandled bomb-sniffing dogs from Afghanistan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 3, 2018
WASHINGTON — A report finds that the Army failed to do right by some of the more than 200 bomb-sniffing dogs that served with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, detecting roadside bombs and saving lives.
The Defense Department's inspector general has determined that, after the program ended in 2014, some soldiers struggled or were unable to adopt the dogs they had handled.
This included two dogs among 13 that were given to a private company to be used as service dogs for veterans but then abandoned at a Virginia kennel.
The report says Congress amended the law in 2015 to give handlers top priority in adopting their dogs.
The inspector general also faults the military for not properly screening those adopting the dogs, including law enforcement agencies and private individuals.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Pentagon's new problem after years of crying poverty: Spending all the cash
Marine who hit Iraqi restaurant employee with chair avoids prison
A new ‘Kraken’ arises? Russians eager to name doomsday arms
'Naked politics' of punishing Delta could haunt Georgia
Wichita airman's idea could save the Air Force $132 million
Michigan man wounded in Syrian civil war hobbled into a Chicago hospital for treatment