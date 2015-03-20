Police report calls into question Fort Drum account of soldier rescue at bar

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — Key details of a Fort Drum account of soldiers rescuing a drugged woman at a Watertown bar have been called into question by city police.

The 10th Mountain Division public affairs office, in a news release issued earlier this week, said three soldiers rescued a woman they believed was drugged at the Paddock Club, Public Square, on Oct. 28, and that it led to an arrest.

The trio, Staff Sgt. Anthony Ciccariello Jr., Sgt. James Smith and Spc. Evan Lipp, were presented a commander’s coin by division commander Maj. Gen. Jeffrey L. Bannister on Nov. 16 for their efforts that night.

Detective Lt. Joseph R. Donoghue Sr. said the unnamed woman, whom the post claimed was taken to the hospital, was actually seen and cleared by Guilfoyle Ambulance staff, who let her leave with a friend. No one has been charged in connection with the incident.

The incident, which took place about 10:30 p.m. that night, remains under investigation by city police.

“We have people we’re following up with,” Lt. Donoghue said.

Robert J. Dalton, owner of the Paddock Club, said he was not aware of any situation that matched one described by the post. He said that he had never heard of a patron or staff member being drugged at his bar.

“I don’t know why someone would say that, and not have proof or anything,” he said. “

He added safety at the bar was important.

“We try to protect all our customers, staff and everybody,” Mr. Dalton said.

According to the post’s account, the three soldiers said they saw a woman in the bar they believed had been drugged, sitting between two men on a couch.

Spc. Lipp said he talked to the woman’s friend to assess her condition.

“It wasn’t a good situation and we needed to separate them and call the authorities,” he said, in a video released by the division.

Maj. Douglas P. Herrmann, who leads the division’s sexual harassment assault response and prevention program, said the soldiers correctly notified bar management and local police.

“Rather than being confrontational, they took the right steps,” he said in a statement.

Video of the three soldiers talking about the incident can be found at http://wdt.me/soldier-intervene.

