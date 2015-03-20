Podcasts to look back at 82nd Airborne's history

The 82nd Airborne Division turns 100 years old next year.

And you can bet there will be celebrations of that history during All American Week in May and again in August, on the anniversary of the creation of the then-82nd Division.

But officials aren't leaving the celebration to those dates alone.

The year 2017 will be filled with events marking the historic achievements of the All Americans.

As part of those celebrations, the 82nd Airborne will launch its own podcast series in January, called the All American Legacy podcast.

The first three podcasts will be released Jan. 17 through iTunes, Google Play and various other services.

Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, the division public affairs officer, said new podcasts will be released each Tuesday and will run at least until All American Week -- the annual celebration of past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

The goal of the podcasts, produced by the 82nd Airborne public affairs team, is to tell the division's history, from the well-known battles of World War II to the lessor known fights in World War I, Grenada and the Dominican Republic.

The series also will highlight legends of the division, including Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alvin York and Lt. Gen. James "Jumpin' Jim" Gavin.

Staff Sgt. Will Reinier, a public affairs noncommissioned officer with the 82nd Airborne, said the goal was to tell the well-known stories, as well as those "off the beaten path."

Those include a story on the famed Triple Nickles of the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion.

The all-black paratrooper unit was absorbed into the 82nd Airborne after World War II, well before the Army began integrating most of its forces.

Another story will dispel some of the myths around the 82nd Airborne, such as how it got its nickname, "All Americans."

Hint: It has nothing to do with the hometowns of the division's earliest members.

Officials said the goal of the series is to tell stories that would be interesting to the division's paratroopers as well as to a civilian audience.

"A lot of units couldn't do something like this," Reinier said while talking about the division's rich history.

Each of the podcasts will clock in at roughly 30 minutes or less, according to officials.

"The idea is that you can listen to an entire show during your drive into work," Buccino said.

The 82nd Airborne public affairs team is researching and producing the podcasts, with the help of the 82nd Airborne Division War Memorial Museum, the Pritzker Military Museum & Library in Chicago and various other military museums.

The team also has interviewed numerous veterans, historians and others with ties to the division and will have special guests, including well-known podcast host Dan Carlin, of "Dan Carlin's Hardcore History" -- one of the top 25 most popular podcasts on iTunes.

"This is an enormous production for five people," said Buccino. "We are trying to make this as compelling as we possibly can."

But at the same time, there is a focus on keeping the podcasts historically accurate, too.

"This gives us an opportunity to have a definitive audio history of the division," Reinier said. "The idea is this will live on beyond us."

The division has high hopes for the podcast.

"We hope they will listen," Buccino said. "We think if they listen, they'll enjoy it."

