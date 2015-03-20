Podcast to explore Army at peace

You might call it the forgotten years for the 82nd Airborne Division.

In celebrating the storied unit's 100th anniversary this year, officials have paid tribute to legendary members of the unit, famous battles and recapped some fairly well-known stories.

But this week's episode of the All American Legacy Podcast will delve into relatively uncharted territory.

The podcast, produced by the 82nd Airborne Division in celebration of its centennial, will explore "An Army at Peace" -- the All American Division between 1919-42.

That covers the timeframe between the 82nd Infantry Division's return from World War I and the unit's rebirth as the 82nd Airborne Division as the soldiers prepared for World War II.

In the interim, the unit was demobilized in New York and existed for two years on paper only as the unit lacked a post-war mission.

In 1921, the unit became part of the Army Reserve, with soldiers prepared to quickly mobilize in the event of another war.

"Many people -- even those who closely follow our history -- may be a little surprised with this week's episode," said Lt. Col. Joe Buccino, spokesman for the 82nd Airborne Division. "The period from 1921 to 1942 is glossed over in most collections of our history. As a result, this is a time that is not really well understood."

The episode is the eighth for the podcast series, which is released every Tuesday.

The podcasts are available, free of charge, through iTunes, Google Play, YouTube and various other services.

A new episode is slated to be released each week until All American Week -- the annual celebration of past and present paratroopers that takes place the week leading into Memorial Day.

According to officials, this week's episode also will feature Phil Nash, an associate professor of history at Penn State and one of the nation's leading scholars of the inter-war time period.

To find the podcast, go to iTunes at tiny.cc/AALPiTunes, Google Play at tiny.cc/ AALPGooglePlay or Stitcher at tiny.cc/AALPStitcher.

