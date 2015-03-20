Pa. city advances plan to convert former Army Reserve center to police facility

Scranton is closing in on a plan to convert the former Serrenti Memorial Army Reserve Center into an emergency services facility for the Police Department.

City council introduced a Courtright administration ordinance Thursday to authorize the city’s acceptance of a $250,000 state gaming grant the city would use to defray costs of renovating the Serrenti building at Pine Street and Colfax Avenue in the Hill Section.

Council voted 4-1 — with President Joe Wechsler, Pat Rogan, Tim Perry and Wayne Evans in favor, and Bill Gaughan opposed — to introduce the ordinance. Mr. Gaughan and Mr. Evans expressed concerns that the city does not know long-term costs of renovating and maintaining the facility.

Mr. Gaughan cited an assessment of the Serrenti building done by consultant Highland Associates in March that determined the building needs $652,600 in required repairs, which includes a new roof costing $120,000 and utility upgrades. Highland recommended another $352,430 in renovations, bringing the total to slightly over $1 million.

“We struggle to maintain what we have now,” said Mr. Gaughan, adding he fears the Serrenti site “will eventually end up being a money pit for the city.”

In a caucus Thursday, Police Chief Carl Graziano told council that costs won’t necessarily be as high as the Highland assessment, because the city can choose “needs versus wants” regarding renovations.

The Serrenti site became available for free from the military’s Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission after a new Armed Forces Reserve Center opened in 2011 in North Scranton. Mayor Bill Courtright, his administration and police department have eyed the Serrenti site for acquisition for a few years. The police department had used the building for training for years — even when it had still been a reserve center — and already stores bomb-squad equipment and a vehicle there. If the city did not have this storage space, the city would have to construct a building that would cost more, the chief said.

“If we did nothing else with it except storage of vehicles, I think it’s a win,” Chief Graziano said.

But the plan also calls for moving two police divisions — training and special investigations — into the Serrenti building, and the fire department also getting use of it for training, he added.

Mr. Evans said, “My biggest problem is the recurring costs down the road.”

Mr. Wechsler, Mr. Perry and Mr. Rogan agreed that the administration’s plan for the Serrenti site is necessary.

“If our police chief believes doing this route is the best way for him to operate his department and keep the people of Scranton safe, I’m fully in support of the project,” Mr. Rogan said.

“Even though there many be increased costs to protect it (the equipment stored there), we would not be doing our jobs if we weren’t protecting that equipment,” Mr. Wechsler said.

Mr. Perry noted the city would lose the grant if it doesn’t accept it.

Once the city owns the Serrenti site, it would become eligible for other grants, the chief said.

