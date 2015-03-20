Officials investigating Thanksgiving Day death of Fort Bragg soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — A Fort Bragg soldier was found dead in his barracks room on Thanksgiving Day.

Pfc. Nicholas C. Martinez had been in the Army for a little more than a year, officials said. He was training to become a Special Forces soldier.

According to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, Martinez was assigned to the Student Support Battalion, 1st Special Warfare Training Group.

He was found unresponsive on Thursday evening, officials said. His death is under investigation.

Martinez, of Moultrie, Georgia, enlisted in the Army in September 2016.

Prior to coming to Fort Bragg for Special Forces training, he had trained at Fort Benning, Georgia.

At the Special Warfare Center and School, Martinez had completed the Special Forces Preparatory and Conditioning Course and was awaiting additional training.

He is survived by his parents, Rolando and Donna Martinez, of Moultrie; sisters, Michelle Martinez and Hayley Martinez; and brother, Rolando Martinez, Jr.

