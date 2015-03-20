Officials: 1 killed during helicopter training at Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (Tribune News Service) — U.S. Army officials said a person was killed Tuesday night during a training operation involving a medical helicopter at Fort Hood.

According to an Army statement, a HH-60M helicopter crew with the 1st Infantry Division based at Fort Riley, Kansas was conducting medical evacuation hoist training around 10:30 p.m., when a person was killed on the range south of Robert Gray Army Airfield.

The person’s name and other identifying details would not be released until 24 hours after all next of kin have been notified, the statement said.

The Army said more information would be released as it became available.

The HH-60M is the medical evacuation version of the multi-mission helicopter commonly known as the Black Hawk. The Sikorsky aircraft, which can act as an aerial ambulance or perform search-and-rescue missions, is designed to operate at night or in difficult weather.

On Nov. 23, 2015, all four crew members of a Fort Hood helicopter died after their UH-60 Black Hawk crashed during a training mission. Military investigators later blamed pilot error, saying the pilot banked too hard and stalled the helicopter.

