Official charged with theft of military equipment in Utah
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 9, 2017
TOOELE, Utah — An official who oversaw supplies and logistics at a military facility in Utah is accused of stealing equipment.
The Deseret News reported that the 49-year-old Dugway Proving Ground official was charged in federal court Wednesday with theft of government property. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.
Dugway Proving Ground spokesman Robert Saxon says the man is being investigated for stealing military-grade rifle scopes and other optic devices. He says the man was placed on administrative leave about a week ago pending the outcome of the case.
Saxon says multiple branches of the military informed him last week that the official was being investigated.
Information from: Deseret News
