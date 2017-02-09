Official charged with theft of military equipment in Utah

TOOELE, Utah — An official who oversaw supplies and logistics at a military facility in Utah is accused of stealing equipment.

The Deseret News reported that the 49-year-old Dugway Proving Ground official was charged in federal court Wednesday with theft of government property. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of as much as $250,000.

Dugway Proving Ground spokesman Robert Saxon says the man is being investigated for stealing military-grade rifle scopes and other optic devices. He says the man was placed on administrative leave about a week ago pending the outcome of the case.

Saxon says multiple branches of the military informed him last week that the official was being investigated.

