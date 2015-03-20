North Carolina National Guard troops to deploy to Middle East

RALEIGH, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Nearly 200 North Carolina National Guard soldiers will deploy to the Middle East later this year to help in the fight against the Islamic State and a mission to deter Iranian aggression.

The soldiers from the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade and the 2nd Airfield Operations Battalion, 130th Aviation Regiment came together in Raleigh on Thursday for a ceremony at Hope Community Church to mark their pending deployment.

On Saturday, the soldiers will fly to Fort Hood, Texas, where they will spend about two months training before deploying in support of Operation Inherent Resolve – the anti-ISIS mission — and Operation Spartan Shield — the deterrence mission.

The 449th TAB is based at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. While the 2nd AOB is headquartered at Simmons Army Airfield on Fort Bragg. Both units are comprised of soldiers from across the state.

The commanders of both organizations said their soldiers are ready for their coming missions, which will keep them away from home for about a year.

“We have focused on readiness and we’ve prepared them well,” said Lt. Col. Joe Bishop, commander of the 449th TAB.

Bishop stressed that the roughly 150 soldiers from his brigade headquarters would not be deploying alone. Their employers and families would share in the sacrifices and hardships of the next year.

“The whole family is involved,” he said. “It’s hard work.”

Bishop said the brigade has a history of excellence that includes past deployments to the region.

“We are not new to this war in the Middle East,” he said. “We are ready.”

The North Carolina National Guard soldiers are expected to serve in as many as five countries in the Middle East, including Iraq and Kuwait.

“We are going to be responsible for the aviation in its entirety in the region,” Bishop said.

The brigade headquarters will lead a unit that will be comprised of thousands of soldiers — both active duty and National Guard — from across 13 different states.

The 2nd AOB will also take on soldiers from other states, said Lt. Col. Lisa Whitley, the battalion commander.

The battalion is deploying a little more than 30 air traffic control soldiers and will be joined by about eight soldiers from other states to help them complete their mission.

“We’ll provide air traffic control in multiple locations,” Whitley said. “We’ll have to divide our personnel between them.”

She said the soldiers are well-prepared and so are their families, whose efforts back in North Carolina will allow the soldiers to stay focused on their missions.

“The families are instrumental,” Whitley said.

In all, 188 soldiers were recognized during the ceremony. They were cheered by a crowd of hundreds who gathered in the church auditorium.

Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt, the assistant adjutant general for maneuver, said the next few days won’t be easy for the soldiers preparing to leave their families.

“There are many feelings swirling around,” he said, “feelings and emotions that we all go through.”

That includes excitement and anxiety for the missions to come, Hunt said.

He said he wanted the soldiers to know that their efforts would help free the oppressed, stand up for those who cannot do so themselves and promote peace across the region.

“The 449th TAB is about to pursue a journey of peace,” he said, “pursing peace through strength and your presence in a foreign land.”

“Remember, we are always proud of you,” Hunt added.

In the coming months, the soldiers will finish their training alongside other deploying units at Fort Hood.

Bishop said that will bring the unit’s training full circle.

Earlier this year, the brigade trained as part of a large warfighter exercise with Hood’s III Corps, which recently took charge of the anti-Islamic State mission.

In more recent weeks, the brigade has focused on individual soldier skills at Camp Butner.

The 2nd AOB, meanwhile, has spent much of their time preparing near Fort Bragg.

The battalion has had two large training exercises at the Harnett Regional Jetport and have been preparing for nearly 18 months, Whitley said.

Sgt. 1st Class Jason Fleeman, who is from Lillington, said the support given to the unit by the jetport and other community partners around Fort Bragg will be integral to their success.

“It’s been huge,” he said. “The community has been a great resource.”

Fleeman said soldiers have worked hard to advance through multiple military training requirements and meet certification requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Now, they’re ready to get to work overseas.

“We’re all extremely eager,” he said.

Fleeman is a student at Liberty University and an arborist. Other deploying soldiers work as medical professionals, law enforcement or firefighters, Bishop said.

He said the varied civilian backgrounds will help the unit come together with other partners overseas.

“All those key skillsets are definitely what makes us unique,” Bishop said. “You get folks who are used to buying into a community.”

During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Gregory Lusk, adjutant general of North Carolina, presented Bishop with a state flag to fly over the brigade headquarters overseas.

Officials said the expectation is that Bishop will return the flag after the deployment to mark the end of the brigade’s mission.

“This is an important milestone for our soldiers,” Bishop said. “It marks the start of our journey.”

