New York National Guard soldiers training Ukrainian peers
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 3, 2017
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — More than 200 New York Army National Guard soldiers are off on a nine-month mission to train Ukrainian soldiers.
The group left from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station on Monday.
Most of the 220 soldiers are members of the 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry based in Niagara Falls. Others are from the 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team headquarters in Syracuse and other National Guard units from across New York state.
The group will spend about a month in Germany before deploying to Ukraine. There they will mentor Ukrainian units in mission planning and staff operations and assist in conducting field exercises for maneuver companies.
