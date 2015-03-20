New Hampshire Guard almost back from Afghanistan

It's Super Bowl Sunday and Lt. Col. Jeffrey Walz is in enemy territory. Walz, a New Hampshire Army National Guardsman, is serving at a base in Kabul, Afghanistan -- where he's surrounded by Atlanta Falcons fans.

"I get razzed every day for the last two weeks about the Patriots," said Walz in a Friday phone interview. "Let's just say victory will be sweet."

Many of the troops with whom he's serving hail from the South, Walz said. In the spirit of camaraderie, some have invited him to a pre-game barbecue today.

Local game time is 4 a.m., so they'll be getting up early. But he said, "I wouldn't miss Tom Brady win his fifth Super Bowl for anything."

It will be a welcome break in a mission that can be challenging and dangerous.

For 15 years, New Hampshire has been sending its very finest -- the soldiers and airmen of the National Guard -- to serve the nation in foreign deserts, far from their families, homes and friends.

Walz, 49, is our last man in Afghanistan.

Another Army Guardsman, Staff Sgt. Vincent DiStefano, is on his way home after serving overseas with the 197th Field Artillery Brigade. The rest of the unit arrived in New Hampshire last weekend, but DiStefano, a computer specialist, extended his stay for a few weeks.

"I am looking forward to some down time, seeing some friends and finally taking my first vacation ever," he said in an email.

This is Walz's third deployment since 9/11. He served in Kosovo in 2007-2008 and was part of the 197th Fires Brigade that spent a year in Kuwait in 2010-2011 as the combat mission in Iraq was winding down.

When he came home from that mission, Walz was asked to join a five-person contracting team for the Army National Guard, learning the ins and outs of procurement and purchasing while serving in a joint capacity with the Air National Guard at Pease.

And that specialized training led the Army to pluck him from the Granite State and deploy him to Afghanistan last April. Three months later, he was transferred to train members of the Afghan Army in logistics.

It can be a challenge, he acknowledged, "but we are definitely seeing some tangible results."

Afghanistan is infamous for corruption, and Walz said he's seen some of that. But he said, "For the most part, the average member of the Afghan army is committed to making some good changes, and we see that."

"They're very energetic about having a better future and letting us help them to get to that point."

Walz has served in the military for 31 years; he joined JROTC as a 14-year-old after his older brother served in Grenada. After four years on active duty, he joined the Massachusetts National Guard, and then transferred to the New Hampshire Guard in 2006.

Walz said he's never served in such a diverse environment as his current mission.

"I'm over here with (personnel from) 50 different countries," he said. "My organization is run by a Spanish colonel; I have a Danish major that we work with."

The team also includes "a melting pot" of airmen, a Marine, civilians working for the Department of Defense and contractors, he said.

It's been a broadening experience, he said. "At the end of the day, it's team building at its best."

It also feels like his riskiest deployment. "It's Afghanistan," he said. "This is a country that is still getting back on its feet. This is a country that is rebuilding their army, and when you're working in an environment like this, where things are still a little unstable -- but getting better -- the potential for risk could be anywhere."

Asked what he misses the most, Walz answered at once: "That's easy. She's about 5-foot-3 and her name is Lynn."

He also misses his son Nate, who is 19, his daughter Samantha, 16, his parents and the rest of the family, he said.

But he and his wife, Lynn, are newlyweds; married in 2015, they've spent about half their marriage apart.

He can't wait to get back to her. "The number one thing that I love to do in life is be in her company."

Also, he said, "I'm just looking to put a golf club in my hand."

Walz said folks often forget the heavy burden families carry while their servicemembers are away.

"Sometimes I think the families get overlooked, and what they go through and what they do to keep the home stable and to keep the ship afloat back home while their service men and women are away."

Walz said he feels far removed from the political controversies roiling the country back home. "At the end of the day, I'm focused on the mission in front of me, and the guy and girl to the left and right of me."

He believes in that mission. "It's training the Afghan army and making sure that they can stand on their own for the foreseeable future. That's our goal," he said.

"When the United States is a leader, I believe the world is a better place."

Asked if he sometimes feels forgotten over there, Walz replied, "Absolutely not."

"You would not believe the amount of care packages we get," he said.

A middle school in Florida sent a large flag made out of the red, white and blue handprints of every student, a personal message written on each one. "When I see things like that, no, we're not forgotten," he said.

