New commander for 34th Red Bull Infantry Division

Brig. Gen. Benjamin Corell will take command of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division during a ceremony Saturday at the Rosemount Training and Community Center in Rosemount, MN.

Corell succeeds Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, who last month became the adjutant general of the Minnesota National Guard.

Corell is currently the deputy adjutant general of the Iowa Army National Guard, which is home to the 34th Infantry Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team. Corell was brigade commander from 2010 to 2012 and led the brigade during a deployment to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

The 34th Infantry Division is coming to the end of its centennial year. The Red Bulls are preparing for deployment to Kuwait in fall of 2018.



©2017 the Pioneer Press (St. Paul, Minn.)

Visit the Pioneer Press (St. Paul, Minn.) at www.twincities.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

