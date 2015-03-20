NC-raised officer takes command as 'Mayor of Fort Bragg'

Col. Brett T. Funck, who served as garrison commander at Fort Bragg for the past two years, relinquishes command to Col. Kyle A. Reed in a ceremony at the Main Post Flag Pole on Thursday, June 15, 2017. Drew Brooks

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — One of the first things Col. Kyle A. Reed noticed upon his return to Fort Bragg was just how much has changed.

For starters, the way service members and their families travel onto post has changed drastically since Reed was last here in 2010 — Bragg Boulevard through Fort Bragg has been shuttered, and the future Interstate 295 was extended from Ramsey Street to the All American Expressway.

The changes are just as significant on post, too. There are new headquarters, a new conference and catering center, new recreational facilities, new restaurants and more.

On Thursday, at the Main Post Flagpole, Reed officially replaced the man who oversaw much of that change.

Col. Brett T. Funck relinquished command of the garrison to Reed in a ceremony overseen by Maj. Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, the acting senior commander of Fort Bragg, and Brenda Lee McCullough, director of Army Installation Management Command’s Readiness Directorate.

LaCamera, deputy commanding general of the 18th Airborne Corps, said commanding the Fort Bragg garrison was no easy task. The garrison commander — who LaCamera referred to as the "mayor of Fort Bragg" — handles much of the day-to-day issues on Fort Bragg, allowing more senior Army leaders to focus on readiness and support to troops deployed or preparing to deploy.

The job is comparable to that of a city manager in one of North Carolina’s largest municipalities, but comes with the added difficulties of needing to prepare and support soldiers who could be called to fight the nation’s battles at a moment’s notice.

“We often joke that Fort Bragg is the center of the universe and in many ways, it is true,” LaCamera said. “Running this extremely large military base — essentially a city with over 200,000 people — comes with many very unique challenges.”

There are about 40 general officers on the installation and units spanning the gamut of the Army’s special operations and conventional forces that are consistently deployed in support of combatant commanders around the globe.

Supporting those troops, their families and the civilians who work on post is a “no-fail mission,” LaCamera said.

For the past two years, Funck met those challenges head on and found success.

McCullough, whose Fort Bragg-based directorate oversees 16 active and reserve component Army installations spread across 13 states and Puerto Rico, said Funck balanced growth with the realities of a resource constrained environment.

His leadership was “nothing short of Herculean,” she said, crediting Funck and his garrison team with improving transportation on and around Fort Bragg, increasing security across post and upgrading training areas, child care centers and playgrounds.

“Commanding a large garrison today is tough business,” McCullough said. “It requires a strong, inspired and inspiring leadership.”

During two years highlighted by Army transformation, innovation and challenges due to military and civilian drawdowns and fiscal constraints, Fort Bragg received more than 40 different Army and Department of Defense awards for various garrison programs. But two instances stand out among Funck’s time in command.

Last year, Funck was part of the team that helped host a first-of-its-kind Major League Baseball game between the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins. Months later, he coordinated the response to more than $26 million in damage caused by torrential rain and Hurricane Matthew at Fort Bragg.

LaCamera praised Funck for his leadership during both of those key events. He said he could not have asked for a better partner on Fort Bragg. But at the same time, he said Funck’s true impact — fueled by strategic thinking and planning — wouldn’t be felt for years to come.

“His impact on Fort Bragg and the surrounding communities will leave an indelible thumbprint for the future,” he said.

Reed is now challenged with building on that success, harnessing a team of civilians and contractors that will be largely unchanged within the garrison.

Funck warned him that while some days will be long, the overall time in command will go by in the blink of an eye.

For him, the time in command was eye-opening, Funck said. He said he now sees the nation’s largest military installation in a new way.

“Fort Bragg holds a special place in all our hearts,” he said. “But it’s more than just the Home of Airborne and Special Operations.”

“It’s a community and family,” he said.

Reed said he does not take the the new challenge lightly.

He’s no stranger to Fort Bragg, having spent a decade — nearly half of his 21-year career — on the post.

From 1999 to 2010 he held a number of positions within the 82nd Airborne Division, mostly with the 1st Brigade Combat Team. He deployed with those units to Iraq and Afghanistan. And at one point in that span, he commanded the Advanced Airborne School at Fort Bragg.

More recently, Reed served as director of the military coordination cell for Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonier, Djibouti.

Following the change of command, Reed said it felt good to be back at Fort Bragg and in North Carolina.

He grew up in Reidsville and attended Appalachian State University.

While much on and around Fort Bragg has changed in recent years, Reed said it still felt like home.

He said he looked forward to working with the garrison team, as well as community leaders around Fort Bragg over the next two years.

Reed said the Fort Bragg community extends beyond the installation boundaries and said he looked forward to leveraging the capacity and expertise of leaders throughout the region.

“It’s not just the military excluded from everything else,” he said.

“It’s a team effort,” Reed said of supporting Fort Bragg’s troops. “It’s a family effort.”

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at dbrooks@fayobserver.com.

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

