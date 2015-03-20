Military's best fighters head to Fort Bragg

The military's best fighters will descend on Fort Bragg later this year for the unofficial, de facto Army combatives championship.

The fourth annual Fort Bragg Combatives Invitational Tournament is expected to draw about 150 competitors.

Add to that nearly 300 local soldiers expected to compete and you have three days of wall-to-wall fighting that will culminate the evening of Dec. 9.

"Every year it's grown substantially," said Sgt. 1st Class Marques Daniels, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Fort Bragg Combatives School. "Each year it gets better."

Combatives looks similar to mixed martial arts, Daniels said, but it's not designed for a cage and pay-per-view television.

When soldiers train in combatives, they are training to potentially save their own lives during close-quarters combat with an enemy.

There's more than bragging rights on the line in those circumstances, Daniels said.

"They apply it out in a tactical environment and soldiers walk away with their lives," he said.

Daniels, who is overseeing the competition and is a past competitors himself, said he's anticipating more teams and fiercer competition this year.

The tournament is open to teams from across the military, including all services, active duty and reserve forces.

Already, about a dozen teams have committed, including soldiers from Fort Polk, Louisiana, and Fort Carson, Colorado, Daniels said.

An Air force team from New Mexico and Marines from Marine Corps Base Quantico are also looking to compete, he said.

But one glaring exception remains.

As they have every year, the combatives team from III Corps at Fort Hood, Texas, appears ready to sit out the Fort Bragg event.

The III Corps won the last three Army combatives tournaments before they were discontinued after 2012 for budgetary reasons.

The Fort Bragg tournament began in 2013, in direct response to the Army discontinuing its event. The Fort Bragg competition is not an official Army bout.

But it's the closest thing the Army has to an all-Army championship in combatives.

"There's nothing else like it," Daniels said.

Asked if he thought the Fort Hood team was afraid to compete at Fort Bragg, Daniels laughed.

"I think they don't want to lose their title," he said.

But Daniels made clear that the Fort Hood soldiers would be welcomed.

A Fort Bragg team has won the tournament title every year since the first invitational in 2013, he said.

The local soldiers crave competition and want to face the best their is.

Fort Drum in New York, Fort Stewart in Georgia and Fort Campbell in Kentucky hold smaller tournaments to select their teams to compete at Fort Bragg, Daniels said.

Local competitors savor the chance to face them.

"They bring their best guys," he said.

It may not be official, he said, but there's little doubt in his mind that whoever wins the tournament is the best in the Army.

That's based on personal experience.

In 2014, Daniels was still relatively new to Fort Bragg.

He wanted the job of leading Fort Bragg's combatives school, and then-Command Sgt. Maj. Isaia Vimoto gave him the chance -- if he won the Fort Bragg tournament.

What followed was the fiercest fighting Daniels has ever faced, he said. He ultimately claimed victory in the 170 pound weight class and later, became the combatives school noncommissioned officer in charge.

Weigh-in and registration for this year's tournament begins Dec. 6. It's open to any member of the Armed Forces, male or female.

