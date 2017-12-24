Maine robotics company competing for major Army contract
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 24, 2017
PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine robotics company is one of four companies competing to build the Army's next generation of battlefield support vehicles.
Waterboro-based Howe and Howe Technologies said its unmanned, tracked vehicle completed a 60-mile field test in 29 hours in September and October. That's less than half the allotted time.
Howe and Howe passed the trials, beating major defense companies like Lockheed Martin and AM General, which builds the Humvee, and moving onto the next phase of product development.
The Army wants unmanned vehicles to reduce the burden on soldiers by carrying heavy ammunition and supplies into combat. The Portland Press Herald reports that the Army is expected to order thousands of the units by 2020.
