Legislators receive tour of Fort Hood, see how the sprawling post operates
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 4, 2017
FORT HOOD, Texas — Some legislators have received a tour of Fort Hood in a closer look at how the sprawling Central Texas post operates.
Friday was Texas Legislative Day and more than a dozen new members of the state House and Senate had a chance to interact with soldiers.
The lawmakers took part in a simulation using the Engagement Skills Trainer, with access to the same weapons that soldiers use.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham of Lakeway was among the elected officials participating in the tour of Fort Hood, near Killeen. Buckingham, whose district includes the Army post, had the chance to get into a tank, a helicopter and shoot a machine gun.
Buckingham says she thinks the tour helped her better understand Fort Hood and the community she represents.
