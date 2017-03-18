Leader of NY National Guard unit being promoted to general

Then Col. Michel A. Natali accepts the guidon for the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command during a Dec.3, 2016, ceremony at Camp Smith, N.Y.

CORTLANDT, N.Y. — A New York Army National Guard commander who works for the New York State Police in civilian life is being promoted to general.

National Guard officials say Col. Michel Natali, of Halfmoon in Saratoga County, will be promoted to one-star general during a ceremony Saturday at Camp Smith Training Site in Westchester County.

The Watertown native commands the National Guard's 53rd Troop Command, based at Camp Smith. The unit oversees military police, transportation, supply, engineer and other support elements for the National Guard.

Natali served in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum before joining the Guard in 1996. His service with the division included deployments to Haiti and Somalia.

Natali is a state police investigator assigned to the new York State Intelligence Center.

