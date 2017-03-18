Leader of New York National Guard unit to receive promotion to brigadier general
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 18, 2017
CORTLANDT, N.Y. — A New York Army National Guard commander who works for the New York State Police in civilian life is being promoted to brigadier general.
National Guard officials say Col. Michel Natali, of Halfmoon, N.Y., will be promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony Saturday at Camp Smith Training Site in Westchester County.
Natali commands the National Guard's 53rd Troop Command, based at Camp Smith. The unit oversees military police, transportation, supply, engineer and other support elements for the National Guard. The lifelong solider also served in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum before joining the Guard in 1996. His service with the division included deployments to Haiti and Somalia.
Natali also works as a police investigator with the New York State Intelligence Center.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Mattis withdraws Patterson as choice for Defense undersecretary for policy
2 US soldiers indicted in meth-smuggling case in South Korea
New ads show Marines as strong warriors and good citizens
SpaceX wins $96.5 million contract to launch Air Force satellite
White House touts increase, but hawks say it’s not enough
Oregon veteran's parents must repay $47,000 in swindled aid