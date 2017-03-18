Leader of New York National Guard unit to receive promotion to brigadier general

Col. Michel A. Natali, the incoming commander of the New York Army National Guard's 53rd Troop Command, accepts the guidon symbolizing the transfer of command at Camp Smith, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2016. Natali will be promoted to brigadier general on Saturday, March 18, 2017.

CORTLANDT, N.Y. — A New York Army National Guard commander who works for the New York State Police in civilian life is being promoted to brigadier general.

National Guard officials say Col. Michel Natali, of Halfmoon, N.Y., will be promoted to brigadier general during a ceremony Saturday at Camp Smith Training Site in Westchester County.

Natali commands the National Guard's 53rd Troop Command, based at Camp Smith. The unit oversees military police, transportation, supply, engineer and other support elements for the National Guard. The lifelong solider also served in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum before joining the Guard in 1996. His service with the division included deployments to Haiti and Somalia.

Natali also works as a police investigator with the New York State Intelligence Center.

