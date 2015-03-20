Joyous reunion as mom returns from deployment
By Abbigail Lennon | The Augusta Chronicle (Tribune News Service) | Published: December 11, 2016
Harlem Middle School student Joseph Lane had grown a few inches taller and gotten braces in the seven months since his mother, Army Staff Sgt. Monica Lane, was deployed in Afghanistan.
Lane got to see the changes herself when she surprised Joseph during class Wednesday, arriving home months earlier than expected from her deployment.
The mother of three and proud grandmother was met with tears and shock by Joseph after she walked up behind his desk.
After realizing his mother walked through the door, the 13-year-old jumped out of his seat and wrapped her in a tight embrace as she whispered "surprise" through smiles and tears.
Because the reunion also happened to fall on the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, Joseph's father, Eric, asked his son's classmates whether they knew what the day represented.
He received a prompt reply from the students.
For the Lane family, the somber day of remembrance can now be marked with an unforgettable homecoming, just in time for Christmas.
"I'm happy to be back home," Monica Lane told Joseph's class before receiving a round of applause thanking her for her service.
The school allowed Joseph, who was later joined by his 21-year-old sister, Thalia, to leave after the reunion. The family left arm in arm, with Joseph realizing that he had grown taller than his mother.
