Jail records identify two soldiers held in Fort Carson shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — Two Fort Carson soldiers were held in the Douglas County jail Friday afternoon, a day after a shooting on the post left one soldier injured and led to heightened security.

Fort Carson soldiers Deques A. Smith and Rashad F. McCleain were in custody at the Castle Rock jail, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Fort Carson refused to release information on the arrests including what role the men may have played in the Thursday incident.

Fort Carson's 24,000 soldiers and civilian workers were ordered to shelter in place for hours Thursday afternoon after gunfire erupted near the 10th Special Forces Group compound at the center of the post.

The Army has been closed-mouthed about the incident, issuing a terse two-sentence reply to questions Friday.

"Two individuals are in custody at the Douglas County Jail following a shooting on Fort Carson on 15 June," the post said in a statement. "One victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and the incident remains under investigation."

The military rarely jails troops ahead of trial. Military law requires commanders to first find that other, lesser forms of confinement are inappropriate and would endanger the public before putting troops behind bars before they're convicted.

Fort Carson refused to comment on why the troops were jailed and declined to release confinement orders that led to the jailing and charge sheets associated with the arrests.

Fort Carson also wouldn't release military service records on the jailed soldiers, including their ranks and the units they serve. That's information that Fort Carson has routinely disclosed in other cases for the past two decades.

The post hasn't disclosed its reasons for the apparent policy shift toward secrecy.

Douglas County records show that McLeain is 21 and Smith is 28. The two were booked into the Douglas County lockup about 2 a.m. Friday.

The incident, which came a day after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., led to a stream of Twitter posts from troops and worried family members.

A message sent to soldiers and workers at the post Thursday afternoon warned of an "active shooter."

©2017 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Visit The Gazette at www.gazette.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

