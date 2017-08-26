Quantcast

Indiana soldier killed in Afghanistan lauded at funeral

An army ceremonial unit removes the casket carrying the remains of Sgt. Jonathon Hunter from the back of a hearse at Barkes Weaver & Glick Funeral Home in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017.

MIKE WOLANIN/THE REPUBLIC VIA AP

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 26, 2017

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Indiana gymnasium floor of Jonathon Hunter's former high school became a place to pay final respects to the solider killed this month in Afghanistan.

Family, friends, soldiers and dignitaries gathered Saturday for Hunter's funeral at Columbus East High School, from which he graduated in 2011. He was lauded for his love of children, music, sports and serving his country.

Army Chaplain Clifford Pappe says Hunter "touched many lives" as an individual, athlete and soldier.

The 23-year-old Army sergeant and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. They were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Hunter, married last October, was 32 days into his first deployment since joining the Army in 2014.

previous coverage

Jonathon Hunter poses for a photo at a graduation ceremony at Fort Benning, Ga. on July 24, 2014. Hunter, an Indiana soldier who was just 32 days into his first deployment, was one of two American service members killed in a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.
MARK HUNTER VIA AP

