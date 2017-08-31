Indiana-based company awarded $2.2 billion contract for Humvees
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 31, 2017
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Indiana-based AM General says it has received a $2.2 billion contract from the U.S. Army to build Humvees for foreign military sales.
The South Bend company says the contract calls for it to produce about 11,500 Humvees over the next five years. The Humvees are built at the company's factory in Mishawaka. AM General says more than 250,000 Humvees in use in at least 60 countries.
The U.S. military is no longer buying combat Humvees and AM General lost out in 2015 to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Corp. for a $6.7 billion contract to build the military's new general combat vehicle.
AM General spokesman Jeff Adams told the South Bend Tribune he couldn't say whether the new contract would mean additional jobs for the Mishawaka factory.
