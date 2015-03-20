Idaho 'adrenaline junkie' wins skydiving gold

Cadet Aleksa Davis, a senior at West Point, was on a team that won two gold medals at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships in Arizona in January.

BOISE, Idaho (Tribune News Service) — Aleksa Davis has completed more than 500 skydives. The first was a tandem jump for her 18th birthday.

“I’ve always been an adrenaline junkie,” she said. “I saw people skydiving and always wanted to do it.”

Davis, 25 and a senior at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, was on the team that won two gold medals at the 2017 U.S. Parachute Association National Collegiate Parachuting Championships in January in Arizona.

The eldest of 10 children, Davis was the kind of kid who was doing back flips off bridges, said her father Marshall Davis, a U.S. Army veteran. He made his own first jump from a plane when he was 16. These days, the minimum legal age to skydive is 18. Nearly all of the Davis children have followed Aleksa and jumped at least once.

“If you’re over 18 in this family and haven’t jumped, you’re a second-class citizen,” Marshall Davis quipped.