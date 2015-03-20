Hurricane Matthew's impact on Fort Bragg continues to linger

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — More than a month after torrential rains destroyed Fort Bragg roads and damaged buildings, the installation is still picking up the pieces and paying the cost of repairs.

Hurricane Matthew and an earlier September downpour caused more than $21 million in damage, officials said.

At least two roads remain closed to traffic, with repairs still weeks, or more, away.

A total dollar figure for the repairs has not been finalized, officials said, due to ongoing assessments and contracts that have yet to be awarded.

Eric Legg, acting chief of the business cooperation and integration division at Fort Bragg's Directorate of Public Works, said the two storms caused structural damage, created sinkholes on roads and harmed bridges and dams across the sprawling installation.

Hurricane Matthew dropped 15 inches of rain on Oct. 8, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

Legg said the hurricane exacerbated problems created by a storm that dropped 10 inches of rain on Fort Bragg a week earlier.

That storm caused an estimated $5million in damage to roadways and washed out a portion of Manchester Road in Fort Bragg's western training area.

More than a month after the flooding subsided, Manchester Road remains closed, as does a portion of Reilly Road on Pope Field that was damaged by flooding.

Legg said Manchester Road was expected to be repaired by the end of the year.

He said officials did not have a timetable for the Reilly Road repairs.

Both closures are causing troops and training to be rerouted through other parts of the installation.

"We understand everybody's frustrated," Legg said.

"There is relief coming," he said. "We are working through it as quickly as we can."

Through Monday, Fort Bragg officials said the installation had closed 80percent of the work orders created by storm damage from Hurricane Matthew.

Most of those that remain are connected to larger road repairs and general clean-up of downed trees and other debris that does not pose a safety risk.

The needed repairs have created challenges for the installation. They have the potential to deplete emergency funds set aside for such repairs, despite the fiscal year being less than two months old.

Luckily, Legg said Fort Bragg was able to pay for repairs caused by the September storm using funding from last fiscal year.

He said the installation hoped to use emergency funding from the Army's Installation Management Command to cover the Hurricane Matthew repairs.

Fort Bragg also is using in-house crews whenever possible, Legg said. It also is receiving support from the Army Corps of Engineers and Fort Bragg's 20th Engineer Brigade.

The in-house crews spent 10 days immediately after the hurricane repairing roughly 180 roofs that were damaged, Legg said. In all, they received more than 1,000 calls for repairs.

Meanwhile, officials from Army Corps of Engineers districts in Wilmington and Savannah have each provided support. Engineers from the two districts helped assess damage to Fort Bragg's aging infrastructure.

The 20th Engineer Brigade, part of the 18th Airborne Corps, also helped with repairs.

The brigade's engineers helped assess damage following the storms and helped repair unpaved roads in some training areas.

Legg said the support from the Corps of Engineers and the 20th Engineers has been invaluable.

"It was a running partnership," he said.

During both storms, officials credited Fort Bragg's emergency personnel for their efforts to keep service members, their families and others on the installation safe.

Those crews worked around the clock, responding to emergencies on Fort Bragg as well as to about 50 requests for aid from communities around the installation.

"We kept in close contact with state, county and city officials," said Fort Bragg spokesman Tom McCollum. "We tried to be as responsive to the community as much as we could while also taking care of our own."

Military editor Drew Brooks can be reached at brooksd@fayobserver.com

