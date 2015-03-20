Hundreds of Fort Carson buildings damaged by high winds will take months to repair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (Tribune News Service) — It will take months to repair more than 300 damaged buildings at wind-whipped Fort Carson.

The damage on post from Monday's 100 mph wind gusts is so extensive that Fort Carson Public Works Director Hal Alguire couldn't even guess at the price tag.

"I know you'd like me to give you a number, but I can't," Alguire said Wednesday.

The damage included 70 light poles ripped down by the wind and three main electrical lines serving the post that failed on Monday. Electrical repairs were ongoing Wednesday, a day after most troops were told to stay home because the post was in the dark.

"We lost metal stop signs off of metal posts at some of our intersections," Alguire said. "We had several gas leaks we responded to."

Flying debris caused several minor injuries at the post Monday and Fort Carson leaders ordered all soldiers to shelter indoors during the storm.

All over the post on Wednesday, cars had plastic bags covering up broken windows. Scores of soldiers were at work picking up shingles that litter the ground over much of the 130,000-acre installation.

"Roofs took a beating," Alguire said.

One warehouse near the post's rail depot had its roof ripped down to the rafters. That's the only building on post that was deemed unsafe to occupy Wednesday.

"We were lucky," said Alguire, a 10-year veteran of the post's Public Works department who said he'd never seen so much damage.

Contractors on the post are rushing to seal buildings with temporary repairs ahead of possible rain on Thursday and snow over the weekend.

"We're very concerned about moisture at this point with roofs being exposed," Alguire said.

Alguire's team was also going building to building to get a clearer picture of damage. He expects a full estimate of the damage in about a month.

