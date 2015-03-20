Huge paratrooper jump set for Saturday at Wright-Patterson

Army Reserve paratroopers land on the drop zone at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio on March 19, 2016. This was the first airborne jump at Wright Patterson Air Force Base since the 1940s.

DAYTON, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — The largest group of paratroopers to jump over Wright-Patterson in years are set to fill the skies Saturday over the sprawling base.

About 75 Army Reserve paratroopers, including a two-star and a one-star general, were expected to jump out of two C-130 troop transports in the afternoon and evening Saturday, base officials said.

World War II Army paratrooper James “Pee Wee” Martin, 95, of Sugar Creek Twp., who participated in the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied France in 1944 is expected to watch the descent of the airborne troops, according to base officials.

Saturday’s jump is dependent on weather conditions, said Wright-Patterson spokesman Bryan Ripple.

The jump marks the second year in a row paratroopers with the 412th Civil Affairs Battalion and 346th Psychological Operations Co. in Whitehall, Ohio will train over the main airfield at the base.

Last March, about 50 soldiers parachuted over Wright-Patterson, the first time a jump exercise had occurred at the base since the 1990s.

This year, the Marine Corps is sending a troop transport from Cherry Point, N.C., and the Kentucky Air National Guard is sending a plane based in Louisville to carry the troops aloft.

