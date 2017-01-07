Green Beret's retirement ceremony a win

Lt. Col. Varman Chhoeung pins a medal on Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Lowrey during his official retirement ceremony at the Army's 7th Special Forces Group base chapel at Eglin AFB, Fla., Friday. Jan. 6, 2017.

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Joined by family members, comrades and other supporters, Army and Green Beret veteran Joe Lowrey finally was able to receive his official retirement ceremony Friday at the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) compound at Eglin Air Force Base.

While serving with the 7th Special Forces Group in Afghanistan, Sgt. 1st Class Lowrey was shot in the head July 7, 2014.

A major fundraising effort led by the SaveMyVet organization allowed Lowrey and his loved ones to fly from his home in California to Florida for the ceremony.

