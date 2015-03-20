GM Defense delivers first infantry military vehicle to US Army
By JAMIE L. LAREAU | Detroit Free Press | Published: October 27, 2020
(Tribune News Service) — The
"One hundred and twenty days from contract award to delivery is a significant milestone, and I am very proud of the team for this accomplishment," said
The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 pickup and uses 90% commercial components. It is designed for rapid ground mobility and carrying a nine-soldier infantry squad through the battlefield.
GM Defense will make 649 ISVs, which it will deliver by fiscal year 2024, and it will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles as it gets additional authorization over the eight-year contract.
A launching point
GM Defense will make the first 27 ISVs at the Proving Grounds. Then production will move to a facility in
In June, the
Albritton said the ISV “represents a fantastic cornerstone” to look at expanding the business to other parts of government and even foreign government business.
Neither
In
GM Defense future
As the
The Joint Light Tactical Vehicle or JLTV is the new and improved High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, more commonly called a Humvee. The JLTVs are formidable-looking trucks that offer superior crew protection and enhanced performance compared with the old Humvee.
The military wants 49,099 JLTVs,
GM Defense is conducting a review to determine whether it has what it takes to win the JLTV contract. The Army’s request for proposal is due in
It’s a monumental contract worth $14.5 billion to be paid out over the course of 10 years as vehicles are delivered.
The most lucrative targets for GM Defense are the
On Tuesday, Albritton said GM Defense continues to have strong interest in the JLTV program and is pursuing it, but he also said, “The advanced reconnaissance vehicle for the
But, he said, “We aren’t just looking at ground system.” Albritton said there are possibilities for GM Defense to do work with the
GM Defense believes it can grab at least $20 billion in contracts going forward. Those billions would flow right into GM’s earnings before interest and taxation, giving the automaker revenue diversification and additional funding to research its electric and autonomous vehicle technologies beyond relying on sales from pickups and SUVs.
