General steps down from Fort Bragg's Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command

Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Daniel Ammerman as seen on Dec. 16, 2016. Ammerman relinquished command of the Army's Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command at Fort Bragg during a ceremony Saturday, June 24, 2017.

The U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command bid farewell to its leader on Saturday during a ceremony at Fort Bragg’s Main Post Parade Field.

Maj Gen. Daniel R. Ammerman, who had led USACAPOC for the past three years, relinquished command of the Army Reserve unit during a traditional Army ceremony.

Army leaders have yet to announce Ammerman’s replacement. The unit’s interim commander will be Brig. Gen. Richard K. Sele, USACAPOC’s deputy commanding general.

With 13,000 soldiers in 90 units spread across 34 states and Puerto Rico, the command provides most of the nation’s conventional civil affairs and psychological operations capabilities.

Ammerman said those capabilities are vital in building partners around the globe, winning current operations and shaping future fights.

He said that with his relinquishing command, the unit will begin a new chapter in its history.

“I regret that these three years have passed so quickly,” Ammerman said. But on reflection, he said he was also filled with gratitude for his time at the helm of USACAPOC.

“Our strength is our people,” the general said, explaining how impressed he was with the command’s achievements. “…It was my privilege and honor to have served you as your commanding general.”

Maj. Gen. Scottie D. Carpenter, who hosted the ceremony, said Ammerman was a true quiet professional.

“He’s a man of few words,” said Carpenter, who recently became deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Reserve Command.

He said that when Ammerman speaks, others listen and that the general has developed a reputation for wise words and solid advice.

Carpenter also praised Ammerman’s family and the unit, which is consistently called to do the nation’s work.

On any given day, USACAPOC has more than 1,500 soldiers deployed among 20 countries around the world.

“This is a command that deploys a lot — a lot of soldiers, all the time,” Carpenter said.

Ammerman will next serve with U.S. Transportation Command at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois.

There, he will command the Joint Transportation Reserve Unit and assist with Transportation Command’s mission of moving troops, supplies and equipment around the world.

Ammerman said he would miss USACAPOC and said the unit owed part of its success to partners on Fort Bragg, including Army Reserve Command and U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

“I couldn’t ask for better teammates,” he said.

