Funeral services set for fallen southern Illinois soldier
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 19, 2016
DU QUOIN, Ill. — Funeral services are set for a soldier from southern Illinois killed in Afghanistan last week.
The Belleville News-Democrat reported that the remains of Army Pfc. Tyler Iubelt of Tamaroa will be flown to Scott Air Force Base on Monday and then escorted to Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin. Visitation will take place there with funeral services scheduled for Wednesday at First Baptist Church.
According to the Defense Department, the 20-year-old Iubelt died of injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device that also killed 30-year-old Sgt. John W. Perry of Stockton, California. Two American contractors also died in the explosion Nov. 12. Another 16 U.S. service members and one Polish soldier were wounded.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, which it said was carried out by a suicide bomber inside the base.
