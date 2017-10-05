Fort Huachuca to lose band under changes being made by Army
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 5, 2017
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — An Army base in southern Arizona is losing its band.
Officials at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista say the Army Military Intelligence Corps Band also designated the 62nd Army Band will inactivate by Oct. 15, 2018 due to changes the service is making in its overall music support structure.
Officials say the band will perform at events already on its calendar through December but won't accept new requests for community events beginning Oct. 15.
Music support for military events on the base and for memorial or funeral support will continue into 2018 on a limited basis as long as the band has enough musicians assigned to it to do the work.
An inactivation ceremony is tentatively scheduled in conjunction with the Military Intelligence Hall of Fame Week in June 2018.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
‘Alzheimer’s is a veterans’ disease:’ New group tries to improve support for vets with dementia
Air Force civilian’s spouse seriously injured in car wreck near Ramstein
Ex-soldier convicted of manslaughter starts GoFundMe to pay restitution, causes outrage
2 Army veterans take on the homeless issue in San Diego
Yokosuka honors USS McCain sailors killed in summer collision
As Puerto Rico relief expands, the military will set up numerous hospitals