Fort Hood gets personnel boost from Congress

KILLEEN, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Fort Hood will get a personnel boost thanks to the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act.

The post will see the return of an aviation training brigade — and about 137 soldiers — to its 1st Army Division West, which trains and mobilizes Army Reserve and National Guard units at Fort Hood. And Fort Hood will retain the 206th Military Intelligence Battalion, which was formerly scheduled to deactivate.

“This a tremendous force multiplier for our organization, but moreover for our Army,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Colt, commander of 1st Army Division West, in a statement. “It further enables our ability to partner with Army Reserve and National Guard aviation units. Ultimately, it allows us to more effectively advise, assist and train these organizations through integrated pre- and post-mobilization collective training, providing combatant commanders trained and ready aviation forces in support of worldwide contingencies.”

The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act, approved by Congress in 2016, sets the budget for the Defense Department and adds about 28,000 soldiers Armywide, reversing a plan to reduce the Army’s size to 980,000 active duty and reserve soldiers.

“Retaining the 206th Military Intelligence Battalion significantly contributes to Fort Hood’s capabilities,” said Col. Laura Knapp, commander of the III Corps’ 504th Military Intelligence Brigade. “We are continually engaged in combat operations overseas, and the 206th maintains a continuous presence in Afghanistan, supporting national objectives with critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.”

