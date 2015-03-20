Fort Gordon honors WWII prisoners of war

(Tribune News Service) -- If the drivers riding past Fort Gordon's Gate Two on Sunday opened their windows, they would have heard the national anthems of Germany, Italy, and the United States in the distance.

These songs were part of an annual wreath-laying ceremony honoring prisoners of World War II buried on base. There are 21 German soldiers and one Italian soldier buried in the POW cemetery.

Four different wreaths were placed across the graves, each unique with different sets of colors and flowers, each representing a different heritage.

The ceremony also featured a seven-gun salute and a speaker to represent each ally, like Liason Officer of the Italian Army Maj. Paolo Sangermano.

"They gave their lives for their country," Sangermano said. "They died far from home, far from their families, and for this reason, we will never forget them."

This was also a celebration of Volkstrauer Tag and Giorno delle Forze Armate. According to the event program, Volkstrauer Tag is a German holiday honoring those who died in either World War, those who died for discriminatory reasons, and those who died while fleeing their homeland. Giorno delle Forze Armate is Italian Armed Forces day, during which the Italian government honors its Tomb of Unknown Soldier.

For Lt. Col. Sascha Blankenburg, liason officer of the German Armed Forces , this was his fourth time attending the ceremony, and he said it continues to be one of the most important ways they can remember the past and learn from it.

"There's no better way to represent that than having former enemies now staying here, together, over the graves of their fallen comrades and kind of mourn for them...and then...at the same time, live and work together for peace and prosperity in the future," Blankenburg said.

This was Fort Gordon Garrison Commander Col. Shaw Pick's first time attending, and after the ceremony ended, he called it one of the most crucial ways they maintain their commitment to allies abroad.

"There's no greater manifestation of the commitment to allies and partners, that we would take care of their war-dead as they take care of ours," Pick said.



