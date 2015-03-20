Fort Gordon activates 2 new units as part of the Cyber Protection Battalion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Tribune News Service) — Two units at Fort Gordon unfurled their banners for the first time in what an Army officer called a rare ceremony to activate new military units.

The two units began the first day of their history Tuesday as part of the Cyber Protection Battalion. The battalion commander, Lt. Col. John Popiak, oversaw the ceremony and installed the battalion’s new companies, including the unfurling of the unit flags, or guidons.

“This ceremony is rare,” Popiak said. “Typically, you’ll see movement of units from place to place but here we are substantiating new units where we had none before.”

He said members of the new companies had been working on missions for the last couple of years but said the new units allow more unified support for day-to-day operations. Popiak called the activation part of the total Army approach to cyber warfare.

“When a commander unfolds the guidon for the first time, it marks the visible existence of a company. Capts. Jason Upole and D.J Walsh are assuming command authority as pioneers in the cyberwarfare domain,” Popiak said. “They are the first company commanders of the first Cyber Protection Battalion.”

According to the ceremony, the use of flags to designate individual units dates back to the Roman Empire. The practice has been used by the U.S. military since 1862.

Popiak characterized the guidons as moral markers that remind soldiers of where they belong, who they are and what they serve. He called the activation a milestone in the progress of cyberwarfare units and military ethos. He said cyberwarfare is not a job or an occupation but called it the units’ profession.

Soldiers in the new units will be tasked with providing support and defense in cyberspace to elements critical to national security, according to Popiak.

He told the new units, “You have a challenge before you. What you do is vitally important to our Army and to the security of our nation. The task we give you is simple: Find the enemies of our country and make their lives hell. Give them no sleep and no place to hide.”

Another two new companies will be activated later this week.

Thomas Gardiner can be reached at thomas.gardiner@augustachronicle.com.

©2017 The Augusta Chronicle (Augusta, Ga.)

Visit The Augusta Chronicle at chronicle.augusta.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

