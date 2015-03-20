Fort Drum soldiers convicted on sexual abuse, cocaine distribution, assault offenses
By GORDON BLOCK | Watertown Daily Times, N.Y. | Published: January 26, 2017
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The following soldiers faced charges in recent court-martial proceedings on post. The results come from a monthly summary of courts-martial Armywide.
Pfc. Gerald R. Carter Jr., was convicted on Dec. 2 of five counts of sexual abuse of a child, one count of extortion and two counts of possessing child pornography.
He was sentenced to eight years’ confinement and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.
Spc. Jeremy N. Navarette was convicted on Dec. 14 of wrongfully distributing cocaine.
He was sentenced to 90 days’ confinement, a reduction in rank to private and a bad-conduct discharge from the Army.
Staff Sgt. Jessejoe T. Taijeron was convicted on Dec. 20 of four counts of assault consummated by a battery and one count of assault consummated by a battery upon a child. He was acquitted on a charge of child endangerment.
Sgt. Taijeron was sentenced to 150 days’ confinement and a reduction of rank to E-4.
———
©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)
Visit Watertown Daily Times at www.watertowndailytimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
El Chapo is hauled off to US jail that has held terrorists
Military investigates incident that shut down Pulaski Barracks
'Not race. Not gender. Just American': 3 white men leave black waitress a $450 tip
VA to pay billions to veterans affected by toxic water at Camp Lejeune
High-ranking North Korean defector says ‘Kim Jong Un’s days are numbered’
Ash Carter won't leave Asia quietly