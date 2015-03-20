Fort Drum soldiers convicted on sexual abuse, cocaine distribution, assault offenses

Fort Drum soldiers take part in a training scenario on Nov. 29, 2016. Recently released Army reports revealed that several Fort Drum servicemembers received sentences for crimes that included child pornography, cocaine distribution and assault.

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Tribune News Service) — The following soldiers faced charges in recent court-martial proceedings on post. The results come from a monthly summary of courts-martial Armywide.

Pfc. Gerald R. Carter Jr., was convicted on Dec. 2 of five counts of sexual abuse of a child, one count of extortion and two counts of possessing child pornography.

He was sentenced to eight years’ confinement and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.

Spc. Jeremy N. Navarette was convicted on Dec. 14 of wrongfully distributing cocaine.

He was sentenced to 90 days’ confinement, a reduction in rank to private and a bad-conduct discharge from the Army.

Staff Sgt. Jessejoe T. Taijeron was convicted on Dec. 20 of four counts of assault consummated by a battery and one count of assault consummated by a battery upon a child. He was acquitted on a charge of child endangerment.

Sgt. Taijeron was sentenced to 150 days’ confinement and a reduction of rank to E-4.

