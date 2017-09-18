Fort Drum soldier killed in 1-car crash on upstate NY road
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 18, 2017
AVA, N.Y. — Authorities say a soldier stationed at Fort Drum in northern New York has died in a one-car accident.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Miles Wilson-King, also stationed at Fort Drum, was returning to the Army post early Sunday morning when his vehicle crashed on Route 26 in the town of Ava, on the Lewis County line 40 miles northeast of Syracuse.
Deputies say the car left the road and hit a tree next to a house.
A woman riding in the car was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her relatives.
Wilson-King was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
After Irma, reverse migration back to Florida begins
NFL coaching great Marv Levy remembers the euphoria of V-J Day
Army asks contractors for all-in-one infantry weapon
5 still missing after Army helicopter crashes in Hawaii; debris found
18-month sentence for ex-Navy commander in 'Fat Leonard' scandal
Thousands of troops are probably headed to Afghanistan, here's what they will do