Fort Drum soldier killed in 1-car crash on upstate NY road

AVA, N.Y. — Authorities say a soldier stationed at Fort Drum in northern New York has died in a one-car accident.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Miles Wilson-King, also stationed at Fort Drum, was returning to the Army post early Sunday morning when his vehicle crashed on Route 26 in the town of Ava, on the Lewis County line 40 miles northeast of Syracuse.

Deputies say the car left the road and hit a tree next to a house.

A woman riding in the car was taken to Rome Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her relatives.

Wilson-King was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.